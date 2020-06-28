The Public Health Department has advised people with asthma and other respiratory illnesses to remain indoors as much as possible.

The Sahara dust plume is currently stretching across the Caribbean causing elevated levels of dust and particulate matter in the air.

According to the National Weather Service the effect of the dust cloud will fluctuate this weekend with hazy conditions returning from Sunday. A dust plume reached Cayman last week as well, darkening skies for about three days between Tuesday and Thursday.

The Public Health Department recommends the use of masks for anyone who can wear them. It urged those who are susceptible to the conditions to remain calm if they have to venture out and contact their healthcare provider if they experience any difficulties.

For up-to-date weather information please visit www.weather.gov.ky. For any health concerns call your doctor or Public Health at 244.2621.