No new COVID reports in latest results

No new positive COVID-19 cases were reported among the 583 COVID-19 tests carried out since Friday, according to the Medical Officer for Health Dr. Samuel Williams-Rodriguez.

The latest results come from tests carried out two weeks after Cayman’s shelter-in-place and hard curfew regulations were lifted on 21 June.

So far, 25,220 PCR tests have been carried out in the Cayman Islands. Of those tests, a total of 201 have been positive.

As of today (7 July), 194 cases had recovered, one person had died, and six were considered to be active. None of the six active cases are displaying any symptoms of coronavirus, according to medical officials.

The number of people currently in isolation, either in their homes or in government facilities at local hotels, is 128.

The latest round of lifting of restrictions occurred this weekend, with the reopening of indoor bars and restaurants, public and strata gyms, and summer camps.