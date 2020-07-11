2nd evacuation flight to Philippines announced

A second British Airways flight to Manila, Philippines, is set to depart Grand Cayman on 28 July, according to Governor Martyn Roper’s social media pages.

It is only open to “members of the Filipino community” and those interested can contact [email protected], according to the post.

Meanwhile, the London-bound airbridge flight for students and their families on 31 July will open for booking next week. The flight for 28 August will open for booking during the first week of August. Links will be sent to all those people who have received confirmation emails from [email protected], according to the governor’s post.

“We continue to liaise with the Sri Lankan, Nepalese and Nicaraguan Governments with regard to solutions for their nationals,” Roper said in the post.

Cayman’s TravelTime team is handling requests for those overseas who would like to return to Cayman, as well as arrangements for isolation facilities and arrangements with Cayman Airways for all other flights.

“This is a challenging process and an unprecedented situation,” Roper posted. “Team Cayman can be proud of what we have done to support those who wish to depart our Islands and to manage risks from those who return. I know it is tough in isolation and I thank everyone for their patience and understanding to protect our wider community.”