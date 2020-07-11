2nd evacuation flight to Philippines announced

A second British Airways flight to Manila, Philippines, is set to depart Grand Cayman on 28 July, according to Governor Martyn Roper’s social media pages.
It is only open to “members of the Filipino community” and those interested can contact [email protected], according to the post.
Meanwhile, the London-bound airbridge flight for students and their families on 31 July will open for booking next week. The flight for 28 August will open for booking during the first week of August. Links will be sent to all those people who have received confirmation emails from [email protected], according to the governor’s post.
