A tropical wave moving across the Cayman area has downed powerlines which affected at least 99 locations and left some five thousand people without electricity.

The system, which impacted several areas on Saturday, brought thundershowers that caused localised flooding throughout parts of George Town and Savanah.

An outage map posted on CUC’s website noted service interruptions in every district except East End. The vast majority of the outages were clustered in George Town.

The CUC outage map did not say when power would be restored, instead it said, “We are working to resolve all the outages as safely and efficiently as possible.”

The National Weather Service said, the downpour began shortly after 11:30am when the tropical wave left Cayman Brac and passed over Grand Cayman.

“The tropical wave in our area is currently supporting heavy thundershowers,” said Weather Forecaster Allan Ebanks during an interview with the Cayman Compass Saturday afternoon.

Ebanks said so between 11:30am and 4pm, the National Weather Services recorded 3.81 inches of rainfall.

“The main areas experiencing flooding are George Town and Savannah, so it is pretty much localized. The flooding should recede later this evening when the showers have stopped,” he said.

Ebanks said the system is expected to continue to travel in a westerly direction and should be out of the Cayman area later this evening.

Do check back for updates on this developing story.