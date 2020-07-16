COVID-19 cases remain low, as no new positives reported

All 117 COVID-19 tests reported by Cayman’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. John Lee, on Thursday were negative.

The results leave the total number of active cases in Cayman at two and continue July’s trend of encouraging test results. Only three positive COVID-19 cases have been detected so far this month.

Both active cases are asymptomatic and no one is currently hospitalised in the Cayman Islands for the novel coronavirus.

To date, 203 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 out of 27,323 test administered in the Cayman Islands. Of the positive cases, 200 have recovered and one individual died.

There are 142 people currently in mandatory isolation as a safety precaution for virus screening.