Forecasters tracking two tropical waves

The US National Hurricane Center and the Cayman Islands National Weather Service are currently monitoring two tropical waves in the Atlantic Basin.

The first tropical wave is located several hundred miles northwest of the Cayman Islands. The National Weather Service said the system is expected to continue to support scattered showers through the day and into the night.

In its midday weather forecast Tuesday, the weather service stated, “Cloudiness and showers across the northwest Caribbean associated with the interaction of a mid to upper-level trough and a tropical wave will continue to spread across the Cayman area today.”

The weather forecast noted that there was a 30% chance of thundershowers, along with 10 to 15 knot winds that are expected to decrease to 5 to 10 knots later tonight.

The second system, which poses no immediate threat to the Cayman Islands, is currently in the Atlantic Ocean several hundred miles off the coast of the Lesser Antilles.

The National Hurricane Center’s predictions gives both systems a 40%-60% chance of further developing.

In a Facebook post this morning, Hazard Management Cayman Islands said the system is becoming more organised, but it would face “less favourable conditions” upon entering the Caribbean.

The post reads in part, “Some initial increase in organisation is possible as the system tracks west, but conditions are likely to become less favourable for development as it approaches the Caribbean Sea.”

The post goes onto encourage residents to prepare for the most active part of the hurricane season.

