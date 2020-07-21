Online charity auction to support ARK

If you’ve been itching for some retail therapy, you might want to sign up for the online charity auction happening on Thursday from 5-8pm.

Provenance Properties has curated a wide range of items, from artwork to staycations, which will be up for grabs on the night. The event has been created to raise money for the Acts of Random Kindness organisation, otherwise known as ARK.

Since its inception, ARK has been helping families in need, but recently the demand on its services have been even greater with the COVID-19 pandemic. It has delivered food to thousands over the past few months and needs the community’s support.

Online auctions are a rarity in Cayman, but groups have had to come up with new ways to fundraise due to social distancing protocols and present regulations.

“We wanted to host an in-person event, but in full support of social distancing guidelines, we concluded an online event was a better choice, as it allows us to achieve the same objective of raising funds for ARK without compromising anyone’s safety,” said Sue Nickason, VP Real Estate Marketing & Sales for Dart Real Estate.

Nickason said that Provenance Properties chose ARK as the beneficiary of the auction because it had been pivotal in helping many residents during the pandemic and continued to do so through ongoing community projects.

There was no shortage of items donated to the auction once the word went out.

“We’ve had an overwhelming response from our network of clients and business partners, who have all been delighted to donate to such a great cause,” Nickason said.

“As the exclusive affiliate of Christie’s International Real Estate in the Cayman Islands, Provenance Properties has tried to offer the types of items in our local auction that are often featured at the Christie’s auction houses, such as works of art, bespoke furniture and décor, designer goods and luxury experiences.”

Donations are still being accepted through the end-of-day Wednesday. Those interested in donating can email photos and details to [email protected].

Bidding will finish promptly at 8pm on Thursday, so keep a close eye on the items you crave.

Register online here.