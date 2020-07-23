Chamber of Commerce forum to focus on ‘Rebuilding a better Cayman’

The 3rd Annual Economic Forum hosted by The Chamber of Commerce in partnership with the Ministry of Finance & Economic Development is set to take place Friday, 14 August from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Due to the current social distancing restrictions, the annual conference will be hosted on a digital platform, the Chamber said in a press release.

“The Economic Forum tackles the tough issues and challenges facing the Cayman Islands economy by engaging public and private sectors in a meaningful and robust open dialogue with key stakeholders.” said Chamber CEO Wil Pineau. “This year’s forum will focus on ’Rebuilding a better Cayman’, with our speakers tackling the effects that the COVID-19 pandemic has had on the local and regional economy and how the private and public sector can work together to create a stronger and more sustainable future.”

Barbados-based economist Marla Dukharan will deliver the keynote address ‘The COVID-19 recovery – what is the outlook for the region?’, while Finance Minister Roy McTaggart will give an overview of the state of government finances and participate in a ‘Chamber Chat’ with Chamber President Woody Foster.

Joey Hew, Minister for Commerce, Planning and Infrastructure, is scheduled to present ‘Cayman 2.0: What will drive our economy in the future?’, which will be followed by a panel discussion and audience Q&A session.

Additional presentations and interactive panel discussions will cover tourism, financial services and the Green economy. The full agenda will be released in the coming days.

Tickets can be purchased on the Chamber of Commerce website. Corporate bundle packages are also available to organisations registering 10 or more attendees.