Cayman’s active COVID-19 cases down to zero

All of Cayman’s COVID-19 cases now have fully recovered and the latest batch of tests has returned only negative results.

Premier Alden McLaughlin confirmed this in a brief note to the Red/Prospect community WhatsApp group Thursday afternoon.

McLaughlin, in his message Thursday, said, “375 COVID-19 tests today, all negative. There are no active cases whatsoever for the first time since 7th March.”

This means Cayman’s national total stands at 203, no active cases and one death.

A total of 28, 839 COVID tests have been carried out in the Cayman Islands.

According to the latest COVID stats, 73 people remain in isolation, either at home or in the government isolation facility.

When reached for further comment on Thursday’s results, the premier, remained cautious with his approach to COVID-19.

“Great news, but we shouldn’t think it’s all clear. One swallow does not a summer make,” McLaughlin said.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. John Lee, when contacted for comment, expressed pleasure at the results.

“I just went into the office and clapped, together with the other ministry staff. The fact that we have no active COVID-19 cases for the first time since the beginning of March is really pleasing news after all the sacrifices by the public and hard work of healthcare providers and the government,” he said.

Governor Martyn Roper, in a brief statement to the Compass on Thursday’s results, said, it is “excellent news” that Cayman has another 375 negative test results today.

“But more importantly, it is a significant milestone that for the first time since 7 March we have no active COVID cases on our Islands. That is something to be celebrated and I pay tribute to the hard work of everyone getting us into this position,” he said.

Roper said Government’s robust, quick and decisive action at the outset, “rapid work to build up our health capacity to respond if it were needed, including PPE supplies and the brilliant work to build a world-beating testing capability, all played a significant role.”

However he said just as importantly Cayman’s community responded responsibly to the rules, advice and guidance “to help protect all of us including our most vulnerable and elderly.”

“Everyone can be proud of their contribution. I know the government is determined to maintain the success we have achieved. It nonetheless remains essential to continue with social distancing, hand hygiene and wearing masks in public. These good behaviours will protect us all, at least until the development of a vaccine,” the Governor added.