Police warn of government grant scams

Police are warning the public to be aware of at least two possible scams circulating that invite local residents to apply for government grants while requesting a cash deposit of $100-$125.

According to a press release issued by Royal Cayman Islands Police Service on Friday, the scammers also ask for personal ID details, saying those and the cash deposit are necessary to process the claims.

“In particular, we are aware of [a] scam offering assistance in relation to vehicle insurance and repairs, or for taxi drivers to receive a grant for loss of work,” the RCIPS stated.

It added, “The Cayman Islands Government does NOT ask for cash or deposits to process any claims for assistance and any such requests should be treated as suspicious and reported to the relevant authorities or RCIPS.”

Anyone who has received any such requests should contact the RCIPS Financial Crime Unit at [email protected].