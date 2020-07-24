Cayman has second fully COVID-free day

Cayman continued its streak of COVID-free test results Friday, when none of the 65 tests carried out since the day before came back positive.

On Thursday, officials announced that Cayman currently has no active cases, after the single case that was still outstanding returned a negative result and now is considered to be fully recovered.

Cayman has tested 28,904 people – well over a third of its population.

The number of people who are in isolation increased from 73 on Thursday to 99 on Friday, as passengers arriving on two Cayman Airways repatriation flights from Miami were placed in mandatory two-week quarantine in government facilities.

Since March, when the first case tested positive, 203 people contracted the coronavirus. As the weeks went by, the majority of people who tested positive were asymptomatic and did not require hospitalisation or other medical treatment.

Thursday was the first day since 7 March that Cayman has no active cases of COVID-19.

The last new cases were recorded on 13 July, when two people tested positive for the virus.

A government press briefing, which had been scheduled for Friday, has been postponed to a date yet to be determined, according to the Government Information Service.