2 stabbed in fight

Police were called to a fight reportedly involving a large number of people in George Town in the early hours of Monday morning. Two men were stabbed in the incident, and a third man was also injured, police said.

According to a press release issued by the RCIPS, police went to the Dolphin Plaza on Eastern Avenue just before 2am in response to a 9-1-1 call about a fight in progress.

Two of the men involved in the incident were treated at the Cayman Islands Hospital.

“One man was treated for what is believed to be non-life-threatening injuries and later discharged while the other is still being treated for what is believed to be in serious condition but is currently stable after suffering stab wounds during the incident,” the RCIPS said Monday afternoon.

Then, just after 11am Monday, police was informed of a third man who attended a private practitioner’s office with stab wounds. He was transported by ambulance to the Cayman Islands Hospital for treatment.

Police said it was established that his injuries were sustained during the incident on Eastern Avenue. “He is also believed to be in serious but stable condition,” the RCIPS statement noted.

Anyone with information can contact George Town Police Station at 949-4222.