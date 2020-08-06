Streak of negative COVID results continues

For the 24th consecutive day there have been no reported cases of COVID-19 in the Cayman Islands. The 208 tests conducted since Wednesday all came back negative, Chief Medical Officer Dr. John Lee reported on Thursday.

There have been 31,108 tests conducted overall, with 203 total cases and one death; 202 people have recovered from coronavirus.

While Cayman’s borders are not scheduled to open until 1 Sept., repatriation flights are still being organised for workers who lost their jobs due to the pandemic and wish to return to their home countries.

A flight to repatriate Nicaraguans who have been stranded here for months without work is scheduled for Friday. About 105 people are expected to leave on that flight, according to the Governor’s Office.

Meanwhile, the COVID battle persists overseas. Africa now has more than 1 million confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to a Reuters report, with South Africa – the world’s fifth worst-hit nation – accounting for more than half the total number for the entire continent at 538,184 cases.

The virus continues to ravage the US, where the death toll is the highest in the world with more than 159,000 people to date succumbing to COVID-19, and 4.8 million Americans known to have contracted the disease.