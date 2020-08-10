Cayman has started another week with no active COVID-19 cases as the latest batch of tests all returned negative results.

Cayman has now gone 28 days without a positive result.

Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee, in a brief statement Monday afternoon, said 454 COVID-19 tests have been carried out since Friday, and all were returned negative.

The latest numbers bring the total tests to 31,573. Since March, when testing commenced after confirmation of the first coronavirus case, there were 203 confirmed cases reported.

A total of 202 of those cases have fully recovered.

The first confirmed case was an Italian cruise shipper who was taken off the Costa Luminosa cruise ship in late February.

He was Cayman’s first and only COVID-19 related death.

Even though Cayman has not detected any cases in its recent tests, health and government officials have continued to maintain calls for residents to follow local guidelines to prevent the spread of the virus.

On Friday, Cayman announced its decision to extend its border closures by 30 days from 1 September to 1 October.

That decision was taken following meetings with a cross section of Government entities as well as Cabinet members after having reviewed the global situation and Cayman’s readiness, government officials told the Cayman Compass Monday.

Many countries are still struggling to control the virus.

On Monday, according to a Reuters report, World Health Organisation warned that “the coronavirus sweeping the world has shown no seasonal pattern and if health authorities take the pressure off fighting it, it will bounce back.”

Head of WHO’s emergencies programme, Dr. Mike Ryan, said, “Western Europe and elsewhere needed to react fast to new flare-ups.”

More than 19.92 million people have been reported to be infected by the coronavirus globally and 729,883 have died, according to a Reuters tally.

“We are all vulnerable to risks, we need to find global solutions,” Ryan said in the Reuters report, “we trust the G7 will play a major part in that in the months and years to come.”