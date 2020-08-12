Shot fired during attempted robbery in East End

A masked robber fired a shot from a handgun into the ceiling of a gas station store in East End during an attempted robbery on Tuesday night, police said.

Officers are investigating the incident, which occurred just before 8pm.

Police said the man, armed with a handgun, entered the store and demanded cash. He fired a shot into the ceiling, but made off without any cash or items being stolen.

The man was seen running along Sea View Road heading east towards Austin Connolly Drive.

No one was injured in the robbery, police said.

The gunman was reportedly wearing a dark-coloured hoodie and a black mask.

Anyone with information can call the Bodden Town Police Station at 947-2220.