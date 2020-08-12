Cayman officially marked 30 days of no new COVID-19 cases Wednesday and with it came a change in the Pan-American Health Organization’s transmission level for the country from ‘sporadic’ to ‘no cases’.

Cayman has now become the third British Overseas Territory in the Americas region to achieve the ‘no COVID-19 cases’ transmission level. The other two territories are Anguilla, which has recorded a total of three cases, and Monserrat, which has reported 13.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. John Lee on Wednesday reported that 111 COVID-19 tests had been carried out in Cayman since his last report on Tuesday afternoon, and all returned negative results.

To date, Cayman has conducted 31,992 tests.

The total number of people currently in isolation, either at a government facility or in their homes at the request of the Public Health Department, is 158.

Cayman’s last two positive results were reported on 13 July and there have been no active cases since 24 July. A total of 203 cases of coronavirus were reported in Cayman since the virus was first confirmed locally in March.

Under World Health Organisation guidelines, there are four levels of transmission – no cases reported, sporadic cases, clusters of cases (which means grouped in a place and time), and community transmission.

Even though Cayman has achieved this change in transmission level, the country remains at suppression level two (minimal suppression). It is unclear when the islands will move to level one (all clear).

Thus far, health officials have only recorded one COVID-19-related death, that of an Italian cruise ship tourist in March. He was the first COVID-19 case to be recorded.

Earlier on Wednesday, Cayman’s Government Information Service confirmed that no press conference will be held this week. Government last held a COVID-19 briefing on 17 July.