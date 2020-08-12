Camana Bay hosts summer series of music

If you’ve been walking around Camana Bay recently – on a Wednesday or Saturday – you may have heard some live music wafting through the air.

A new initiative, which began on 5 Aug., is bringing local musicians to the public. Every Wednesday evening, from 5-8pm, performers are set up in three locations: the Paseo, near Align and the Camana Bay Cinema; Crescent North, near Pani and KARoo; and Crescent South, near Agua.

On Saturdays, there is music emanating from the Paseo from 11am-2pm, and at the two positions on the Crescent from 5-8pm.

The variety of entertainers and geographical coverage not only assures that patrons shall have music wherever they go; it also means that a large mix of musicians are getting the opportunity to entertain an audience – something they’ve been missing through lockdown.

Take a seat outside one of the many restaurants of Camana Bay, or lounge on the grass of the Crescent to listen to some of Cayman’s top troubadours.

This summer series of music is happening through August and September. Support local musicians and enjoy the experience of live performances in the balmy outdoors.

For the weekly lineup, check out the Camana Bay Facebook page.