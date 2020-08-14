As the Cayman Islands enters the 32nd consecutive day without recording any new cases of COVID-19, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has classified the islands as ‘very low’ risk.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. John Lee, in a statement Friday, reported the latest batch of 256 coronavirus tests had all returned negative. There have been no new positive cases since 13 July.

As of Friday, 199 people were in isolation, either at a government facility or in their homes. Several of those are passengers who have arrived on island on recent repatriation flights.

The statement, released by the Government Information Service, noted that in its travel health notices, the CDC had reclassified the risk of COVID-19 in Cayman as very low.

Only 12 other countries or jurisdictions are also listed as very low in the CDC travel health notices. These are the British Virgin Islands, Brunei, Dominica, Falkland Islands, French Polynesia, Greenland, Laos, Macau, Mauritius, New Caledonia, Taiwan and Timor-Leste.

The CDC has five levels relating to a country’s risk of COVID-19 – high, moderate, low, very low, and no data available.

Earlier this week, the Pan-American Health Organization lowered Cayman’s transmission level from ‘sporadic’ to ‘no cases’.