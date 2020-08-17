2 tropical waves form in Atlantic

Forecasters are monitoring two tropical waves that formed over the weekend.
One is described by the National Hurricane Center in Miami, Florida, as a fast-moving tropical wave which is producing disorganised shower and thunderstorm activity. The system is located a couple of hundred miles east of the Windward Islands.
This disturbance is expected to move westward at about 20 mph during the next few days. The system should approach the Windward and southern Leeward Islands
today (Monday), and is projected to move across the eastern and central Caribbean Sea on
Tuesday and Wednesday. Its fast movement means it is unlikely to further develop by Wednesday.
However, after that time, NHC said in its forecast, the system is expected to move more slowly westward across the western Caribbean Sea “where upper-level winds could become more conducive for the development of a tropical depression during the latter part of this
week”.
The second tropical wave noted by NHC this morning was located over the eastern tropical Atlantic to the south-southwest of the Cape Verde Islands and was producing
disorganised cloudiness and showers.
The wave is forecast to move westward to west-northwestward at 15 to 20 mph during the next few days, and environmental conditions are expected to become more
conducive for the development of a tropical depression during the
middle-to-latter part of this week while the system moves across the
central and western portions of the tropical Atlantic.
NHC say there is a 60% chance of the wave forming into an organised system in the next five days.
Cayman’s National Weather Service is also continuing to monitor both of these tropical waves.
