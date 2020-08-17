Healthcare conference to return as virtual event

The Cayman Islands Healthcare Conference will return on 17 Oct. this year on a smaller scale.

The annual event, which has previously attracted an estimated 1,200 attendees, will go virtual this year due to COVID-19.

Under the theme ‘Re-envisioning Life with a Pandemic’, the 11th annual conference will explore issues around mental health, telemedicine, and best practices in a pandemic-stricken world. Community members, including seniors, youth and frontline workers, will share their experiences and how their lives have been affected by the pandemic.

Information provided at the event will focus on navigating the impact of the COVID-19 crisis and what comes after, explained Lizzette Yearwood, chairperson of the conference planning committee and CEO of the Cayman Islands Health Services Authority.

“Many people view the conference as a time to increase their knowledge base, ask the experts, and perhaps set some personal and professional goals as it relates to health,” Yearwood said in a press statement.

“Life has been altered significantly by COVID-19, and it is imperative that people are given the tools and support in order to adapt to an existence that may include the movement of a dangerous virus throughout the community and the world for an extended period of time.”

The event is hosted by the Ministry of Health, Health City Cayman Islands, the Health Services Authority and Kelly Holding Ltd. The line-up of speakers has yet to be announced.

Attendance is free and open to the public. Continuing Medical Education certificates will be made available for each presentation.

For more information on the conference, visit www.healthcareconference.ky or contact Laurie-Ann Holding at [email protected] or 623-8824. Registration will open in September.