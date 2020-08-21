Latest 230 COVID tests negative

Chief Medical Officer Dr. John Lee reported that all of the 230 COVID-19 tests carried out since Thursday have come back negative.

There are two active coronavirus cases involving travellers on recent flights who tested positive at the end of their 14-day mandatory isolation period. They will remain isolated until they test negative.

A total of 90 people are in isolation at a government facility or in their homes, according to the statement released Friday by the Government Information Services.

Out of 34,208 COVID-19 tests carried out in Cayman since the beginning of the pandemic, 205 were positive.

Globally, more than 23 million people have been infected by the coronavirus and more than 800,000 have died, news agency Reuters reported Friday.

Current hot spots are in India, which added 68,898 new cases on Friday to a total of almost 3 million.

Residents in Madrid, meanwhile, have been advised to stay at home by authorities, after the Spanish capital accounted for nearly a third of the 70,000 new coronavirus cases recorded in Spain in the past two weeks.