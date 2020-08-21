Man arrested, drugs recovered during police raid

A police raid in West Bay has resulted in the arrest of one man and the recovery of an undisclosed amount of drugs.

The raid occurred just after 7am on Wednesday at an address along Captain Reginald Parsons Drive, according to a Royal Cayman Islands Police Service press release.

“During the search, a quantity of ganja was recovered and a 33-year-old man of West Bay was arrested on suspicion of possession of ganja” along with other drug-related offences, stated the press release.

A 27-year-old woman, who was also at the location, was warned for intended prosecution for similar drug-related offences.

Police say the man was taken into custody but later released on bail, while investigations continue.

In a second raid, which took place at a residence on Andersen Road just before 8:30am, no drugs were found and there were no arrests.