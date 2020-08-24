A woman remained in serious but stable condition Monday at the Cayman Islands Hospital after an early morning stabbing in George Town.

She was one of two people injured in an alternation at a bar on Seymour Drive around 1am Monday, according to a police statement Monday afternoon.

Police said a man and woman, both of whom were at the bar, left the premises and crossed the street where they were approached by three men who brandished knives.

An altercation ensued, during which the man and woman were both stabbed. They were taken to the Cayman Islands Hospital in a private vehicle.

The woman received life-threatening injuries and remained in hospital Monday afternoon in serious but stable condition.

The man received minor injuries and was subsequently discharged.

Police said the suspects were described as being of dark complexion. One of the men was wearing a white shirt and blue jeans, while another was wearing a red shirt and black pants, and the third man was wearing all black.

The RCIPS said officers are aware that several persons were nearby at the time the altercation occurred, and are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact George Town CID at 949-4222.