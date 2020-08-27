Carnival organisations promise two lively weekends

With the recent further relaxing of COVID regulations, the organisers of CayMAS and Batabano are each planning a weekend of revelry.

The first will be CayMAS this Saturday at Pedro St. James, and the second will be Batabano at The Cottages in East End on 4 and 5 Sept.

Swanky Garden Party

Swanky International – the lead mas band of CayMAS – is presenting a ‘garden party’ at The Outpost Bar & Grill, Pedro St. James, but don’t be expecting tea and finger sandwiches; this event starts long after luncheon is done.

It runs from 5-11pm, with multiple DJs and the Azucar Dance Crew providing the entertainment. Tickets are $25 for general admission, or you can make a splash by treating yourself to a VIP garden.

Option one includes a private 12ft x 12ft garden, eight garden passes, fast pass entry, bottle service (with first bottle on the house), and a VIP parking spot.

Option two includes an 18ft x 18ft garden, 12 garden passes, fast pass entry, bottle service (with first two bottles on the house), and two VIP parking spots.

The dress code is carnival chic, with attendees getting extra points for wearing a headpiece, tiara or mask. They might even win a prize!

“We are looking forward to this event and welcoming everyone to the garden party,” said Craig ‘Festa’ Frederick, band leader of Swanky and director of CayMAS. “We missed CayMAS earlier this year, so we’re going to make up for it on Saturday night. It’s going to be epic.”

A donation from the night’s proceeds will be made to the Meals On Wheels Cayman Islands charity.

| For tickets to the garden party, visit www.eventpro.ky. Only 21 years and older will be admitted, strictly enforced.

Batabano Bacchanalia

After having to cancel Batabano in May of this year, organisers are very happy to announce a weekend celebration on 4 and 5 Sept., the launch of the ‘Bacchanalia’ fundraising series.

The weekend will be held at The Cottages in East End, with the ‘Catch a Fyah’ beach bonfire from 8pm to midnight on 4 Sept. and the ‘Sun, Sand and Soca’ beach barbecue, starting at noon on 5 Sept.

“The Bacchanalia series of events is one of the many ways Batabano will continue to unite people who love soca music, the spirit of carnival, and just being outdoors together, enjoying the beauty of our islands,” said Batabano chairperson Donna Myrie-Stephen, who added that proceeds from these non-profit fundraising events will go towards next year’s Batabano carnival events and parade.

“The pandemic may have postponed our usual carnival celebrations, but our carnival spirit is alive and well so we’re looking forward to reconnecting with everyone and celebrating life.”

The bonfire will be embracing the popular bring-your-own-bottle cooler fete format (sodas and water will be on sale), with jerk chicken by Jerk King Jamion on sale for $10. Music will be provided by popular local entertainers Sound Revolution, DJ Fross, and guest DJ Doctor B.

On the turntables for the beach barbecue (also a cooler fete) will be DJ Fross, Sound Revolution, and guest DJs Doctor B and DJ Lano. Food will be on sale for $10, and sodas and water will be available for purchase as well.

Step up to buy your raffle tickets, with the chance of winning one of many prizes, including an executive health check, bottles of Champagne, an annual gym membership, and an exclusive private shopping experience.

As The Cottages is sold out, why not book at a nearby property and make it a staycation weekend?

| Tickets are $25 per event and are available to buy online at www.eventpro.ky. No tickets will be sold at the gate.