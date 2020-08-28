Newball enters mixed pleas to drug and assault charges

Simon Julio Newball, of George Town, entered mixed pleas to a string of assault and drug charges, before the Summary Court on Wednesday, 26 Aug.

The charges stem from a series of incidents which occurred over nearly a month.

According to court documents, Newball, 44, first became aggressive towards police when they came to his home in search of a 14-year-old girl who had been reported missing.

“Newball asked the officers if they had a search warrant and then armed himself with a machete,” the court file stated.

When Newball approached the officers with the machete, one of the constables armed himself with “a block that was handy”, the file said, which caused Newball to retreat and allowed officers to enter his home, where they found the teenager hiding.

Court documents said that after officers located the girl, Newball continued to threaten the police with the machete and eventually reached for a vile which officers said contained pepper spray. Newball is alleged to have assaulted officers with the pepper spray, before fleeing the location.

Newball then went on the run for nearly a month and, despite a few close calls with police, he managed to evade capture. During that time police said he called the 911 Communications Centre and allegedly threatened to kill several officers.

The court file said Newball told 911 he had “firearms and explosives and was going to kill as many police officers” as he could.

In court on Wednesday, Newball pleaded not guilty to a charge of possession of a restricted weapon (pepper spray) and three charges of causing fear or provocation and threats to kill.

He then pleaded guilty to one charge of possession of a restricted weapon (pepper spray), possession of ganja, consumption of ganja, and two charges of assaulting police.

A social inquiry report was requested and Newball was remanded into custody. He is expected return to court for sentencing in the coming days.