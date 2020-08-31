Business in brief

CUC employees support NAU during COVID-19 pandemic

Employees of Caribbean Utilities Company have agreed to help those less fortunate in the Grand Cayman community. The staff have authorised CUC to donate monthly deductions from their salaries to the Needs Assessment Unit.

The “Because We Care” employee initiative began in July and was created to allow CUC employees to assist families in need, particularly those whose finances have been negatively impacted due to COVID-19. CUC employees are encouraged to donate whatever they can afford each month.

The initiative is CUC’s own version of the recent ‘CIG Cares’ initiative where civil servants opt-in for monthly payroll deductions to help local families in need of financial assistance.

Each month the company will provide a cheque to the NAU until December 2020.

Tamara Hurlston, director of NAU, said, “As a country, we all have a social responsibility to assist our fellowmen by uplifting one another and providing financial and other support. I encourage other corporations and individuals to follow the lead of the CUC by assisting those in need who continue to be impacted by COVID-19 and other financial challenges.”

Butterfield announces 2020 scholars

Two Caymanian students are among this year’s Butterfield scholarship recipients.

Fenna Madison received the Butterfield Undergraduate Scholarship, which is awarded to a Caymanian student, aged 17 to 25, who pursues any course of study that will benefit the Cayman Islands.

Madison is a graduate of the International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme at United World College ISAK Japan. She will begin her studies in biochemistry at the University of Sheffield in September.

Madison recently completed a project to construct an artificial coral reef in the Philippines and looks forward to working on such initiatives locally when she returns home to Cayman.

The award has a value of up to US$30,000 annually, for up to four years.

Jamaar Frederick received the Caribbean Undergraduate Scholarship for Butterfield Employees’ Children.

Frederick recently obtained his associate’s degree in business administration from the University College of the Cayman Islands. In September, he will commence his studies in banking and finance at the University of Essex.

Knighthead awards scholarship to local student

Sherol Anglin was recently awarded a scholarship from Knighthead Annuity & Life Assurance Company to attend Keele University in the United Kingdom to pursue a law degree. Anglin completed her GCSE and A-level studies at Cayman Prep and High School in 2017 and 2019, respectively.

Rob Ollins, CFO at Knighthead Annuity, said: “Sherol’s grades, positive attitude and work ethic will make her a successful student and great attorney. We are proud to support her pursuit of higher education.”

She begins her programme of study on 26 Sept.