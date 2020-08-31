Live: Ask the Experts – How to spend your pension money

You’ve taken money out of your pension. What’s the best thing to do with it now?
On this week’s Ask the Experts roundtable, Liberty Wealth’s Georgie Loxton joins host Kevin Morales to talk about the pros and cons of the following options:
1) Pay off your mortgage
2) Pay off high-interest debt
3) Purchase a home
4) Purchase a rental property
5) Invest it yourself
6) Give it to a financial advisor
7) New car, boat shiny thing
8) Put it back as a voluntary contribution
Have a question? Post on our livestream, WhatsApp 526-NEWS or email [email protected].
