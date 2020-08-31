Tropical wave puts Cayman on alert

For the latest information on storm activity in the Cayman Islands, as well as information on how to prepare for hurricane season, visit Storm Centre.

Cayman Islands residents should monitor the progress of an active tropical wave currently located over the central Caribbean Sea, advised Hazard Management Cayman Islands on Monday.

The US National Hurricane Center forecasts a high probability that the disturbance will form into a tropical depression in coming days. As of Monday morning, the centre predicted a 70% chance of development over 48 hours and an 80% chance over five days.

Cayman’s National Weather Service expects an increase in rain showers and locally heavy showers starting Tuesday afternoon. The weather service forecasts 0.5 to 1 inch of rain associated with the showers and flooding could occur in low-lying areas.

The system continues to move west at 15 to 20 mph towards the western Caribbean and Central America. The National Hurricane Center encouraged residents of Jamaica, Honduras, Belize, Guatemala and the Yucatan peninsula to follow the progress of the disturbance.

September marks one of the most active months of the Atlantic hurricane season. Statistically, 10 Sept. is considered the peak day of the season, when a tropical cyclone is most likely to be present somewhere in the Atlantic basin.

So far, the 2020 season has had 13 tropical storms, four hurricanes and one major hurricane. The next named storm will be Nana. Overall, 2020 is forecast to have 24 named storms, including 12 hurricanes and five major hurricanes, according to Colorado State University’s Tropical Meteorology Project.