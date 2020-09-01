Man in serious condition after being stabbed several times

A man was stabbed multiple times during an altercation with another man at an address on Sound Way, George Town, late on Monday afternoon.

Police said officers responded to a report of the stabbing shortly before 5pm.

In a statement, the RCIPS said the men were known to each other.

“Emergency services attended the scene and the victim was transported to the Cayman Islands Hospital for treatment for life-threatening injuries. He remains in hospital in serious but stable condition,” police said.

The suspect left the scene before police arrived, according to the RCIPS.

Police say incidents of stabbings are on the rise in Cayman. This is the second reported stabbing in two days.

In the early hours of Saturday morning, 27-year-old Recordo Lionel Pars was stabbed to death in the car park of The Strand. A suspect was arrested but had not been charged as of Tuesday morning. Police are continuing to look for witnesses in relation to that incident.

RCIPS Detective Superintendent Peter Lansdowne, speaking to the Cayman Compass following Saturday night’s fatal stabbing, said, “We’ve had violent knife attacks almost every weekend since the COVID restrictions have been lifted.”

Police are appealing for anyone with information relating to the stabbing on Monday to contact George Town CID on 949-4222. Anonymous tips also can be provided directly to the RCIPS via a Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or on the RCIPS website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online.