Fa’amoe leaves OfReg

Alee Fa’amoe, the deputy CEO and executive director of information and communications technology at OfReg, has left his position at the utility regulator as of 25 Aug.

In a statement, the regulator said, “Mr. Fa’amoe[‘s] contract with OfReg came to its natural end and he indicated that he would not be seeking further employment with the Office.”

OfReg said a recruitment process is currently under way to fill the post of executive director of ICT.

In the meantime, the deputy director of ICT, Sonji Myles, is acting in the post.

“OfReg is grateful for the good work completed by Mr. Fa’amoe and we wish him well in his future endeavours,” the statement said.

In a Public Accounts Committee hearing in July, Fa’amoe had expressed his frustration with the lack of legal support at OfReg, after the regulator’s board discontinued a legal retainer of specialised regulatory attorneys.

This had halted investigations into complaints by licensees about anti-competitive behaviour and meant that a market power review, examining if any participants are abusing their dominant market position to the detriment of the consumer, had not been carried out, he said at the hearing.

Fa’amoe was appointed managing director of the Information and Communications Technology Authority in 2013, which subsequently became part of OfReg.