The Mosquito Research and Control Unit defogging operations are expected to resume Friday evening in George Town and East End. However, aerial spraying will not be carried out over the weekend.

“Due to low levels in the mosquito population seen in trap reports, along with no current service requests, there will be no aerial operations this weekend,” the MRCU said in its latest update on its spraying schedule.

This week, Health Minister Dwayne Seymour addressed the mosquito situation at the COVID-19 briefing.

He said the ongoing rainfall is supporting the production of mosquitoes island-wide; “which we have all had to deal with”.

The MRCU, he said, conducted aerial larviciding and wide-scale larviciding with truck-mounted equipment during the third and fourth weeks of August.

“Biting population levels were low near the end of August but have rebounded in the past 10 days. Both planes have been flying to combat the situation nearly continuously, and all fog trucks have been actively spraying as well,” he said.

Planes were expected to fly every night moving forward, weather permitting, he said.

This, however, will not be the case this weekend.

Seymour said surveillance of swamps and treatment of rainwater and containers around residences is ongoing.

“Mosquito breeding has been found in several locations on the West Bay Peninsula and aerial larviciding operations will commence to control these mosquitoes before they emerge as biting adult mosquitoes,” he said Wednesday afternoon.

Seymour called on residents to do their part to tackle the mosquito issue.

“The community is reminded that, when possible, any outdoor container holding water is a potential mosquito breeding site. Tip containers to remove water, toss unused containers in the trash, cover containers when possible, or flush the water in containers on a weekly basis,” he said.

