Police release images of stabbing suspect

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service has released CCTV images of a man they are seeking in relation to a stabbing outside a bar in George Town in the early hours of Monday, 24 Aug.

Police circulated two screenshots of the man, who they say is a suspect in the case.

A man and a woman were stabbed shortly after 1am outside a bar on Seymour Drive, following an altercation. Police said the woman suffered “life-threatening injuries from which she is now recovering”.

Police on Friday said in a statement that over the course of investigations into the incident, officers recovered images of the suspect from CCTV footage from the area. “The RCIPS is releasing screenshots of this individual in order to seek the assistance of the public in identifying him,” police said.

Anyone with information on the identity of this man can contact George Town CID on 949-4222 or A/DS Bradshaw at 925-3491. Anonymous tips also can be provided on 949-7777 or via the RCIPS website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online.