Of the most recent 105 COVID-19 tests to be carried out, all have returned negative results, according to Chief Medical Officer Dr. John Lee.

The latest report comes after two consecutive days of positive results. On Wednesday, Lee stated that two people had tested positive, and then on Thursday, one more person returned a positive result.

All three people who tested positive this week were individuals who had travelled to Cayman on recent flights. There have been no reports of community-transmission cases in the Cayman Islands since early July.

Concerns have been raised after one of the two people reported as COVID-19 positive on Wednesday was accidentally released from quarantine and was recalled into isolation after finding out she tested positive.

Lee described the woman’s brief release from isolation on Tuesday as a result of a “miscommunication”. She was later contacted to make arrangements to continue her isolation, along with all relevant contacts, the chief medical officer told the Compass.

Prior to the positive results this week, Cayman had gone three weeks without any newly confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Since March, a total of 208 people have tested positive for the virus. There are currently three active cases.

According to the latest update, the total number of people in isolation, either at a government facility or in their homes as required by the medical officer of health, is 370.