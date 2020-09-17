Police seek wanted man

Police have appealed for the public’s assistance in locating North Side resident Conway Clive Whittaker who is wanted in connection with number of offences, including domestic assault.

The 41-year-old, police said in a brief statement Thursday, is approximately 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs about 140 pounds, and is of dark complexion. He usually frequents the North Side area.

He is wanted in relation to a domestic assault, making threats to kill, as well as violating a probation order.

Police have urged Whittaker to give himself up.

Anyone who sees Whittaker is advised not to approach him but to call 9-1-1 instead and provide the location and time of the sighting.

Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via the confidential tip line at 949-7777, or via the RCIPS website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online.