Summary Court trials set for Sandra Hill

Trial dates have been set for Cayman Marl Road administrator Sandra Teresa Hill, who is being tried in two separate cases in Summary Court.

The first trial is scheduled for 20 Oct. In that matter Hill, 47, has been charged with causing harassment, alarm or distress, and using an information and communications technology network to abuse/annoy/harass.

The charges stem from allegations made by Hill against Eddra Forbes-Dilbert that occurred between 25 and 27 Nov. last year.

In a series of posts and in a video that aired on Hill’s Cayman Marl Road website, she alleged that Forbes-Dilbert, who is originally from Honduras, had hidden an illness to circumvent Cayman’s immigration system to be allowed to enter the country.

The second trial, set for 2 Nov., concerns a charge of disorderly conduct.

The charge is in relation to a series of interactions between Hill and the complainant, Wilson Mendoza, which date back to July 2019.

The charge alleges that Hill attended an address in West Bay, and “threateningly did use abusive or calumnious language accompanied by such behaviour to persons publicly such as would tend to provoke a breach of the peace”.

At the time, there was an ongoing dispute over access to an easement which runs through a property owned by Mendoza but had been previously used by former government minister Mike Adam to access his home. Hill was part of a group of people who attended the property to protest against Mendoza’s decision to restrict access to the easement.

Hill, who is unrepresented, entered not guilty pleas to both charges on 25 Aug.

She was released on bail.