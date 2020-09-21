NRA carries out drainage work on edge of landfill

Trees along the perimeter of the George Town landfill site, along the Esterley Tibbetts Highway, have been torn down as the National Roads Authority carries out drainage work in the area.

For years, the trees have served as a visual barrier to the dump for those driving along the road. Much of the foliage had been burned and damaged during the massive landfill fire in March.

Now, many more of the trees have been cleared as the NRA “re-establishes the drainage ditch”, a Government Information Service spokesperson said.

The NRA will also be carrying out repairs to the fence at the site, the GIS spokesperson said.

The work does not appear to be related to the remediation of the landfill.

Environment Minister Dwayne Seymour said at Friday’s COVID-19 press briefing that progress on remediating the landfill is continuing.

“We’re signing off the early works now. Next month, we hope to sign the total agreement. We’re very close in our negotiations,” he said.

The landfill has been covered in marl, but complete capping of the garbage mound has not been completed yet.