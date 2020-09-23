Ask the experts – Addiction and recovery

September is recovery month. As such, the Counselling Centre is joining us to increase awareness and talk about addiction and recovery in the Cayman Islands.

Joining us on the panel:

* Dr. Katheryn Whittaker, Clinical Supervisor, The Counselling Centre

* Terry Delaney, Senior Therapist – Aspire Therapeutic Services

* Kimberly Febres, Programme Coordinator – Department of Counselling Services

* Dympna Carten, Community Psychiatric Nurse (HSA)