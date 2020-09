The phased reopening of Cayman’s borders is set to proceed on 1 October, as countries around the world are seeing a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases.

In light of recent spikes of COVID-19 cases throughout the world, should Cayman proceed with the plan to reopen the borders to international air travel on 1 October? Yes No Undecided

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Related stories:

British Airways arrivals testing geofencing tech

Border reopening still scheduled for October

Cayman tweaks plans for phased border reopening