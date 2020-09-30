Fire chief gets two more years

Chief Fire Officer Paul Walker has been granted a new two-year contract ending September 2022, the Ministry of Financial Services and Home Affairs announced Wednesday.

The ministry, in a statement, said the decision was made following an assessment of ongoing professional development at the Cayman Islands Fire Service over the past 12 months.

“As part of a two-year succession plan concurrent with the contract, Chief Walker will recommend a Caymanian candidate to act as the Chief Fire Officer (Designate) from September 2021, following a rigorous and challenging selection process,” the statement said.

Walker will then spend a year working intensively with the successful candidate to prepare him or her to take up the role of chief fire officer from 1 September 2022.

“I have very much enjoyed my first year in the Cayman Islands which has been a very busy one. I have been impressed with the dedication, professionalism and flexibility of colleagues across CIFS and the Cayman Islands Government,” Walker said in the statement.