Tropical wave forms near Jamaica

A tropical wave south of Jamaica could form into a depression over the weekend, as it moves into the northwestern Caribbean Sea.

The system does not pose an immediate threat to the Cayman Islands but residents should monitor its progress.

As the system moves westward in coming days, forecasters with the US National Hurricane Center expect it to interact with another weather system and produce a broad area of low pressure over the western Caribbean Sea by Thursday night or Friday.

After that, environmental conditions are expected to favour development, which could result in a tropical depression in the northwestern Caribbean, between Central America and the Cayman Islands, over the weekend.

As of Wednesday morning, forecasters gave the system a 60% chance of formation over the next five days.