Investigations are continuing into an altercation at the Cayman Islands Further Education Centre that has left one student nursing injuries to his face.

The incident occurred just after 11:30am Wednesday at the Walkers Road school.

Police, in a statement, said they received a report that two male juvenile students were engaged in a physical altercation and one of the them received injuries to his face.

He was taken to the hospital by private car, where he was treated and later discharged.

Police have issued a warning against the public sharing videos or images of the fight, whether on social media or through instant messaging.

Instead, officers are appealing for anyone with videos or pictures to submit them anonymously or otherwise, through the RCIPS website or mobile app.

The Education Ministry, in response to queries from the Cayman Compass on the fight, said, “The recent incident at CIFEC has been managed internally by the institution according to the established protocols for the handling of such incidents.”

Detectives are encouraging anyone with information regarding the altercation to contact the George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS confidential tip line at 949-7777, or via the RCIPS website.