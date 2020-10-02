The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service says there has been an increase in the number of collisions over the past week, adding it appears the vast majority of these collisions occurred due to speeding and people driving under the influence of alcohol.

From 20-27 Sept., officers responded to more than 50 reports of motor vehicle collisions. Of those, more than 10 involved injuries. In the same time period, officers made approximately nine arrests for DUI, according to police. Of those arrests, more than half were made following a collision, according to an RCIPS press release.

“As part of our efforts to reduce the occurrences of motor vehicle collisions and continue to discourage speeding and driving under the influence (DUI), the RCIPS will increase our speeding enforcement at night as of this weekend,” said Acting Superintendent Brad Ebanks, the officer in charge of Uniform Operations.