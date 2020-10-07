Lionfish cull tournament this weekend

There may be COVID and hurricane season to deal with, but that doesn’t stop invasive lionfish from breeding, so the Cayman United Lionfish League is organising a cull tournament this weekend.

Registration for the event will be held at Silverside Restaurant & Rum Bar (above Eden Rock Diving Center) from 5-8pm on Thursday, 8 Oct., with weigh-ins at the same location from 4-6pm on Saturday and Sunday.

There is $3,200 in cash prizes up for grabs, covering 1st, 2nd and 3rd place in the following categories:

Most lionfish

Most overall weight

Biggest lionfish

Smallest lionfish

There has to be a minimum of two people and a maximum of eight in each registered team, with at least one licensed lionfish culler per team.

All lionfish must be de-spined when brought to the weighing/measuring station, as there will be no cleaning area on-site.

The registration fee is $10 per person.

Head along and enjoy free lionfish samples prepared and served by Silverside on each weigh-in night, and wash them down with drinks on special.

For more information, contact Mark Orr at [email protected] or on 916-4271.