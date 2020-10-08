Public Health is investigating a suspected breach of COVID-19-isolation protocol involving a recent traveller and a local resident, according to a government statement released Thursday morning.

One individual is under arrest for obstructing the police, the statement said, and both have been warned for prosecution, which means the breach will be heard by the court at a later date.

The traveller and members of their household have been moved to a government quarantine facility and the resident involved in the breach is in detention.

Investigation of the matter is ongoing and a case file is expected to be sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions.

“Public Health wishes to remind the public of the serious potential health risks to the community when persons in isolation breach their quarantine and also when residents assist in any such breach of isolation,” the government statement read.

“The public and travellers should be reminded that if found in breach persons will be warned for intended prosecution and are liable on conviction to a fine of one thousand dollars and to imprisonment for six months.”