One new COVID-19 case was confirmed among the 342 tests conducted since Wednesday, reported Chief Medical Officer Dr. John Lee.

The positive case was detected during routine testing and comes from a returning traveller who remains in isolation, government said on Thursday.

There are now two individuals with active COVID-19 cases in the Cayman Islands. One individual is hospitalised and the other is asymptomatic.

To date, there have been 214 positive cases of COVID-19, out of which 211 people have recovered. Since the coronavirus first hit Cayman, 40,565 tests have been conducted.

The new positive follows news of a suspected breach of COVID-19-isolation protocol, reported by government Thursday morning. The breach involved a recently arrived traveller and a local resident, who has been detained by police.

The traveller and members of their household were moved to a government quarantine facility. Both the traveller and the resident were warned for prosecution, which means the breach will be heard by the court at a later date.

The matter remains under investigation.

Updated data on the number of individuals in isolation is expected to be released later.

Government also confirmed receipt of a shipment of COVID-19 humanitarian supplies from the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency, of which the Cayman Islands became a member in late August.

The supplies, donated by the World Health Organization and the Jack Ma Foundation, include 3,640 N95 face masks and 117,900 surgical face masks.

The estimated value of the donation is around $160,000, government reported.

The face masks will be used to assist emergency field hospitals or government shelters, if needed. Otherwise, frontline personnel or the Health Services Authority may use the supplies.