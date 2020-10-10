Free drive-through COVID tests continue Monday

A day after a primary school student tested positive for COVID-19, a constant flow of cars turned into the Health Services Authority’s drive-through testing site at Cayman Islands Hospital in George Town on Saturday morning.

After the Red Bay Primary School Year 2 student tested positive for the coronavirus, the HSA offered free tests on the main hospital campus from 7.30am to 11am.

HSA CEO Lizzette Yearwood said, “Our team tested approximately 500 people on Saturday morning which was an incredible feat in such a short timeframe.

“Due to high demand we will offer this service again on Monday, 12th October.”

Drive-through testing will be available again on the main hospital campus by the MRI/Dialysis parking lot at the main entrance from 7am to 9:30am. No pre-registration is necessary, but anyone attending is asked to wear a mask and bring a photo ID, including for children.

Announcing the tests, Yearwood said, “We understand there are many people who want to be tested and the drive-through offers a safe and convenient way for most persons.”

Tests in the community proved to be in high demand, as many, including families with children, flocked to the testing facility.

Health officials said the Saturday’s test results would be emailed to the participants by the end of the day on Sunday.

More than 200 parents and children were tested at Red Bay Primary on Friday afternoon. Children from years other than Year 2 were sent home without testing, raising concerns among some parents of those children.

In response, the HSA opened up the drive-through testing facility Saturday morning.

It has since been confirmed that all the tests taken at Red Bay Primary were negative.

The HSA stated that future testing can be booked through the HSA’s online booking system at www.hsa.ky/appointment.