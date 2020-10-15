Cayman Airways on Thursday released its schedule of repatriation flights to and from the US, Jamaica and Honduras for November, December and January.
The airline noted that for travel in November and beyond, passengers can book inbound flights though Cayman Airways, but entry approval from Travel Cayman is required, and it is the passengers’ responsibility to secure this permission prior to travel.
Passengers must submit requests for approval at least 10 days prior to departure to ensure sufficient processing time, the airline said. It added that passengers checking in for international flights to Grand Cayman will be denied boarding if they do not have the necessary approval and valid travel documents to enter the country.
November flight schedule
Miami flight schedule is as follows:
Tuesdays, 3-24 Nov., and Fridays, 13-27 Nov. (6 flights)
|FLIGHT
|FROM
|TO
|DEPARTS
|ARRIVES
|KX3102
|Grand Cayman
|Miami
|10am
|11:30am
|KX3103
|Miami
|Grand Cayman
|1pm
|2:30pm
Kingston flight schedule is as follows:
Wednesdays, 4-25 Nov. (4 flights)
|FLIGHT
|FROM
|TO
|DEPARTS
|ARRIVES
|KX3600
|Grand Cayman
|Kingston
|10am
|11:05am
|KX3601
|Kingston
|Grand Cayman
|12:15pm
|1:20pm
La Ceiba flight schedule is as follows:
Thursday, 19 Nov. (1 flight)
|FLIGHT
|FROM
|TO
|DEPARTS
|ARRIVES
|KX3880
|Grand Cayman
|La Ceiba
|10:00am
|10:25am
|KX3881
|La Ceiba
|Grand Cayman
|11:25am
|1:45pm
December flight schedule
Miami flight schedule is as follows:
Tuesdays, 1-29 Dec.; Friday, 11 Dec.; and Thursday, 24 Dec. (7 flights)
|FLIGHT
|FROM
|TO
|DEPARTS
|ARRIVES
|KX3102
|Grand Cayman
|Miami
|10am
|11:30am
|KX3103
|Miami
|Grand Cayman
|1pm
|2:30pm
Kingston flight schedule is as follows:
Wednesdays, 2-29 Dec. (5 flights)
|FLIGHT
|FROM
|TO
|DEPARTS
|ARRIVES
|KX3600
|Grand Cayman
|Kingston
|10am
|11:05am
|KX3601
|Kingston
|Grand Cayman
|12:15pm
|1:30pm
La Ceiba flight schedule is as follows:
Thursday, 17 Dec. (1 flight)
|FLIGHT
|FROM
|TO
|DEPARTS
|ARRIVES
|KX3880
|Grand Cayman
|La Ceiba
|10am
|10:25am
|KX3881
|La Ceiba
|Grand Cayman
|11:25am
|1:35pm
January flight schedule
Miami flight schedule is as follows:
Tuesdays, 5-26 Jan.; and Fridays, 8 and 22 Jan. (6 flights)
|FLIGHT
|FROM
|TO
|DEPARTS
|ARRIVES
|KX3102
|Grand Cayman
|Miami
|10am
|11:30am
|KX3103
|Miami
|Grand Cayman
|1pm
|2:30pm
Kingston flight schedule is as follows:
Wednesdays, 6-27 Jan. (4 flights)
|FLIGHT
|FROM
|TO
|DEPARTS
|ARRIVES
|KX3600
|Grand Cayman
|Kingston
|10am
|11:05am
|KX3601
|Kingston
|Grand Cayman
|12:15pm
|1:30pm
La Ceiba flight schedule is as follows:
Thursday 4 Jan. (1 flight)
|FLIGHT
|FROM
|TO
|DEPARTS
|ARRIVES
|KX3880
|Grand Cayman
|La Ceiba
|10am
|10:25am
|KX3881
|La Ceiba
|Grand Cayman
|11:25am
|1:35pm
To request approval to travel, passenger can email [email protected] or call +1 (345) 743-8463/649-6913, Monday through Friday, 8:30am to 5pm. Travel Cayman announced Thursday that it would soon launch an online portal to assist with processing travel applications.
For more details on travel requirements, visit www.exploregov.ky/travel.
People wishing to travel outbound on these repatriation flights can book seats directly with Cayman Airways at www.caymanairways.com or by calling Cayman Airways Reservations on +1 (345) 949-2311, or:
- In the USA, call 305-266-4141 or (toll free) 1-800-422-9626
- In Jamaica, call 876-613-9105 or (toll free) 866-759-1372
- In Honduras, call (toll free) 800-2791-9422
