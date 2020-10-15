Cayman Airways on Thursday released its schedule of repatriation flights to and from the US, Jamaica and Honduras for November, December and January.

The airline noted that for travel in November and beyond, passengers can book inbound flights though Cayman Airways, but entry approval from Travel Cayman is required, and it is the passengers’ responsibility to secure this permission prior to travel.

Passengers must submit requests for approval at least 10 days prior to departure to ensure sufficient processing time, the airline said. It added that passengers checking in for international flights to Grand Cayman will be denied boarding if they do not have the necessary approval and valid travel documents to enter the country.

November flight schedule

Miami flight schedule is as follows:

Tuesdays, 3-24 Nov., and Fridays, 13-27 Nov. (6 flights)

FLIGHTFROMTODEPARTSARRIVES
KX3102Grand CaymanMiami10am11:30am
KX3103MiamiGrand Cayman1pm2:30pm

Kingston flight schedule is as follows:

Wednesdays, 4-25 Nov. (4 flights)

FLIGHTFROMTODEPARTSARRIVES
KX3600Grand CaymanKingston10am11:05am
KX3601KingstonGrand Cayman12:15pm1:20pm

La Ceiba flight schedule is as follows:

Thursday, 19 Nov. (1 flight)

FLIGHTFROMTODEPARTSARRIVES
KX3880Grand CaymanLa Ceiba10:00am10:25am
KX3881La CeibaGrand Cayman11:25am1:45pm

December flight schedule

Miami flight schedule is as follows:

Tuesdays, 1-29 Dec.; Friday, 11 Dec.; and Thursday, 24 Dec. (7 flights)

FLIGHTFROMTODEPARTSARRIVES
KX3102Grand CaymanMiami10am11:30am
KX3103MiamiGrand Cayman1pm2:30pm

Kingston flight schedule is as follows:

Wednesdays, 2-29 Dec. (5 flights)

FLIGHTFROMTODEPARTSARRIVES
KX3600Grand CaymanKingston10am11:05am
KX3601KingstonGrand Cayman12:15pm1:30pm

La Ceiba flight schedule is as follows:

Thursday, 17 Dec. (1 flight)

FLIGHTFROMTODEPARTSARRIVES
KX3880Grand CaymanLa Ceiba10am10:25am
KX3881La CeibaGrand Cayman11:25am1:35pm

January flight schedule

Miami flight schedule is as follows:

Tuesdays, 5-26 Jan.; and Fridays, 8 and 22 Jan. (6 flights)

FLIGHTFROMTODEPARTSARRIVES
KX3102Grand CaymanMiami10am11:30am
KX3103MiamiGrand Cayman1pm2:30pm

Kingston flight schedule is as follows:

Wednesdays, 6-27 Jan. (4 flights)

FLIGHTFROMTODEPARTSARRIVES
KX3600Grand CaymanKingston10am11:05am
KX3601KingstonGrand Cayman12:15pm1:30pm

La Ceiba flight schedule is as follows:

Thursday 4 Jan. (1 flight)

FLIGHTFROMTODEPARTSARRIVES
KX3880Grand CaymanLa Ceiba10am10:25am
KX3881La CeibaGrand Cayman11:25am1:35pm

To request approval to travel, passenger can email [email protected] or call +1 (345) 743-8463/649-6913, Monday through Friday, 8:30am to 5pm. Travel Cayman announced Thursday that it would soon launch an online portal to assist with processing travel applications.

For more details on travel requirements, visit www.exploregov.ky/travel.

People wishing to travel outbound on these repatriation flights can book seats directly with Cayman Airways at www.caymanairways.com or by calling Cayman Airways Reservations on +1 (345) 949-2311, or:

  • In the USA, call 305-266-4141 or (toll free) 1-800-422-9626
  • In Jamaica, call 876-613-9105 or (toll free) 866-759-1372
  • In Honduras, call (toll free) 800-2791-9422

Support local journalism. Subscribe to the all-access pass for the Cayman Compass.

Subscribe now

Related articlesMore from author