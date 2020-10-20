Police are searching for a lone suspect after an armed robbery Tuesday morning on Eastern Avenue.

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service said that, shortly before 10am, officers responded to a report of a man brandishing what appeared to be a firearm who robbed another man on Eastern Avenue, near Shedden Road.

The gunman robbed the victim of an undisclosed sum of cash and personal items, before making off on foot.

No one was injured during the incident, police said.

Police are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or have any information is asked to contact George Town CID at 949-4222 or contact the RCIPS via the confidential tip line at 949-7777.