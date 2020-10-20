Hill harassment case to move to Grand Court

A Summary Court trial involving Cayman Marl Road administrator Sandra Teresa Hill has been called off after Hill requested the matter go before the Grand Court.

Appearing before Magistrate Philippa McFarlane on Tuesday, Hill was due to stand trial for one count of causing harassment, alarm or distress and another count of misuse of an information and communications technology network.

The charges stem from allegations made by Hill against Eddra Forbes-Dilbert in November last year.

In a series of posts and in a video that aired on the Cayman Marl Road website, Hill alleged that Forbes-Dilbert, who is originally from Honduras, had hidden an illness to circumvent Cayman’s immigration system to be allowed to enter the country.

“I know that we are supposed to begin your trial today, Ms Hill; however, I understand that you would like to have the matter moved to the Grand Court,” the magistrate said.

“My only hesitation is that you have already elected to have the matter before the Summary Court. However, seeing as at the time you made the election, you were unrepresented, I’m content to have the matter moved to the Grand Court.”

The magistrate told Hill, who was late for court, that she had narrowly dodged a warrant for her arrest.

The trial was vacated, and the matter was moved to the higher court where Hill is now scheduled to appear on 30 Oct.