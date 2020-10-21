1 traveller tests positive in newest COVID results

A traveller has tested positive for COVID-19 out of 293 results reported since Tuesday, according to Chief Medical Officer Dr. John Lee.

The person remains in isolation.

To date, there have been 236 confirmed cases of COVID-19 out of a total of 45,017 tests carried out in the Cayman Islands this year, with 215 people recovered and one death.

As of Wednesday evening, there were 738 people in isolation, according to a government spokesperson.